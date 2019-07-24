The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center saves lives across the country

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center works to save lives across the country, and they are located right here in Bay County. The unit plays an integrated role in the success of search and rescue missions.

“We run anywhere from 30 to 40 incidents a day and usually almost save about a life a day,” said Brig. Gen. Commander of AFRCC Gene Manner.

The unit works 24/7, 365 days a year responding to search and rescue calls. Last year being a record year, the unit saved 550 lives across the country.

One of these cases included the two missing fishermen off the coast of Mexico, that made national news. They also assisted in the missing hiker in California earlier in July.

The unit stayed strong through Hurricane Michael, staying with its mission.

Manner’s main message to families out in the water and wilderness is to always have a plan.

“Have a plan, and make sure that people know what you are doing,” said Manner. “It’s a last known point that helps the search get expedited pretty quickly.”

