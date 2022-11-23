PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – In spirit of Thanksgiving, the News 13 This Morning crew shared all different kinds of recipes to prepare for Thanksgiving: dinner, dessert, festive drinks and side dishes, too.

Chris Marchand’s Thanksgiving Ham

Ingredients:

Ham

1 can of sliced pineapples

1 cup of brown sugar

1/2 cup of honey

Large roasting dish

Cooking instructions

1.) Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

2.) Baste prior to putting in oven. Then, take out and baste halfway through.

3.) Prior to cooking, baste the ham. Then, cook ham 18 minutes per pound in a Dutch oven. Halfway through cooking, take out the ham and baste it again.

Baste ingredients/instructions:

1.) Mix pineapple juice from a can of sliced pineapple.

2.) Add a cup of brown sugar and then add half a cup of honey.

3.) Stir baste thoroughly before pouring on to ham.

“Papa K’s Stuffing” by Kristen Kennedy

Ingredients/Items Needed:

1 Disposable Tin Tray disposable (12×8)

2 Cartons of Chicken STOCK (broth is ok too)

1 Bag Pepperidge Farm Stuffing

1 stick of Jimmy Dean Sausage REGULAR

3 Medium size Potatoes

1 white or yellow onion – medium size

2 Large Tablespoons of Garlic powder – (minced garlic will do).

1/2 stick of butter or margarine

Cooking Instructions:

1.) Empty the full bag of stuffing into the tin tray.

2.) Cook the sausage in a pan and keep breaking it up into tiny pieces until fully cooked/brown – medium heat.

3.) Add one half cup of chicken stock into the sausage pan – you want to make sure you loosen all the sausage at the bottom of the pan that may have stuck- put pan to the side.

4.) Chop potatoes (peeling optional) and onion – make onion chopped as small as possible.

5.) In a pot, boil the onion and potatoes along with 2 tablespoons of garlic and half stick of butter with 3 cups of chicken stock (don’t use water).

6.) When the potatoes are boiled until almost mushy, smash them into the liquid like making mashed potatoes – it’s ok if it is watery — you want to make sure there aren’t any lumps.

7.) Empty the mashed potatoes/onion/chicken stock mix on top of the stuffing mix in the pan. Also add the sausage and all liquid from the sausage pan.

8.) Keep mixing all the ingredients together until fully incorporated – use broth if it seems dry in spots – you want it moist, not wet or too dry.

9.) Cover in tin foil and place in fridge overnight.

10.) When ready, place tray in a 350-degree oven for thirty minutes, covered

11) After 30 minutes, take out tray, open and mix the stuffing all around – you can moisten with broth if too dry. Bake for another 15 minutes and serve!

This is a great dish to make ahead of time and reheat in oven the day of to free up your oven for other dishes.

Kelsey Peck’s “Grandpa’s Hershey Pie“

Three ingredients. Super easy. And costs $9 to make.

1.) 1 and ½ tubs of Cool Whip (8 oz. each) will fill a 9 oz. pie crust

2.) Graham Cracker Crust

3.) XL Hersey Almond Chocolate Bar (can do without nuts if you prefer)

Cooking Instructions:

1.) Thaw Cool whip from freezer for about an hour or until it mixes easily and isn’t still firm.

2.) Break apart the candy bar into pieces and melt in a bowl. Save one rectangle piece and set aside.

3.) Be careful to not overheat it as it can burn and ruin the flavor. Try microwaving the chocolate in 30 second intervals until fully melted.

4.) Add thawed cool whip to bowl and mix well.

5.) Add the mixture to the graham cracker crust.

6.) Then take a potato peeler to shave chocolate off the small piece you saved to embellish the top of the piece with chocolate shavings!

7.) Freeze overnight or at least for 4-6 hours before serving.

8.) Take out of the freezer to eat about 15-20 min prior to serving.

Chloe Sparks’ “Thanksgiving Punch“

Ingredients:

1 punch bowl or large jug

1 green apple

1 red apple

1 orange

1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice

1 jug of spiced apple cider

1 cup of ginger ale

Cranberries

Instructions:

1.) Thinly slice the apples and the orange.

2.) Combine all ingredients together in a jug.

3.) Stir and place in refrigerator for 2-3 hours before serving.

Don’t want to do the cooking yourself? There are many local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in the Panhandle ready to serve you and your family a tasty meal. See the full list, here.