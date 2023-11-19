PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — High pressure still in control, but a cold front is on the way with showers and cool conditions coming for your thanksgiving.

Was a little bit of a cool start Sunday morning, but things have warmed up quite nicely. Highs today reached into the mid 70s areawide. That high pressure continues stay in control going in the evening hours. Winds still coming out of NNW at about 5 to 10 miles per hour with little cloud coverage.

Tonight that high pressure system will start to move out towards the east coast . Winds will start to shift from northwest to southeast. Lows tonight though still cool. Inland locations in the upper 40s. Along the coastline into the low 50s.

Tomorrow with returning of southeasterly flow that means dewpoints on the rise and more moisture in the atmosphere. Clouds tomorrow will start to build in the evening, but not expecting much rain for Monday. That front will still be out to the west of us. Highs tomorrow expected to be in the mid 70s again.

Tuesday that cold front will start to work into the Panhandle bring showers and storms in the late morning hours into the afternoon and evening. Severe weather threat right now is at a Level 1 of 5 with a marginal risk for most of our viewing area. Main concern right now is wind. The chance of any tornados is low. This system should bring a good amount of rain. Expecting between .5 to 1.0 inches of rain across the Panhandle. The good news the wet pattern seems to have returned with another system looking to come in Friday, but after the cold front on Tuesday things will start to cool off into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s starting Wednesday. Thanksgiving forecast right now is highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and rain coverage at 20 to 30 percent.