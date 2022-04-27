DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Texas teenager is facing charges he led law enforcement officials on a dangerous pursuit on Interstate 10, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said he was driving recklessly before he lost control of the stolen car and came to a stop in DeFuniak Springs. The car spun into a median on Highway 331 near the 1-10 exit ramp.

The 16-year-old driver and two other juveniles into custody. Also, the teenage driver is a suspect in a strong-armed robbery in Texas and the car was stolen during that incident.

The teen faces several charges including driving without a license, fleeing and eluding, and grand theft auto.