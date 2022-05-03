PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Texas man pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony charge connected to the death of a 4-year-old girl.

Kenneth Martinez, 62, hit the little girl last month in front of a grocery store at the Breakfast Point Shopping Center, according to Panama City Beach police.

Martinez was allegedly on the phone with a woman at the time of the incident and told her he thought he had hit a dog, court records state. The girl and her family were visiting Panama City Beach from Tennessee.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and is scheduled to return to court in August.