Texas man dies after being pulled from the Gulf

MIRMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 55-year-old Texas man from Fort Worth, Texas was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, according to the Walton County Sherriff’s Office.

The Walton County Sherriff’s Office responded to a water rescue on the beach just west of The Whale’s Tail Beach Bar & Grill.

The man was pulled from the water and CPR was initiated by off-duty doctors and nurses at the scene. First responders arrived within minutes and continued CPR. The victim was transported by Okaloosa EMS to Destin ER where he was pronounced deceased, authorities said.

Officials said single red flags were flying on Walton County beaches when this incident occurred.