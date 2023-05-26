PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An Arlington, Texas man sent multiple pornographic messages to an underage girl in an attempt to solicit her for sex, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Alexander, Garcia, 27, texted the girl multiple times and continued to text her sexual messages even after he learned she was underage, police said.

Investigators traced the messages back to Garcia and arrested him this week. He is charged with soliciting a minor for unlawful sexual activity, transmitting harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a communication device.

He is being held in the Bay County Jail on a $100,000 bond.