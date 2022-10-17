BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Texas man allegedly sexually abused a Bay County child under the age of 12 while her mother was at work, according to court records.

The victim told investigators about the alleged abuse in July of this year. She said the abuse happened in 2017 while Carl Richardson was living in Bay County.

Investigators attempted to contact Richardson, 29, of Killeen, Texas, to question him about the accusation but he failed to show up for an interview, court records state.

He was subsequently arrested and appeared before a Bay County judge Monday. He is charged with capital sexual battery on a victim less than 12.