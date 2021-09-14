Tentative millage rate to stay the same in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Commission voted Tuesday night to adopt the tentative millage rate for fiscal year 2022, and it will be the same as the last five years.

They also voted to approve the tentative budget, which is set for over $450 million.

An increase in state revenue, a paid-off Hurricane Michael loan, and the American Rescue Plan were all listed as contributing factors deciding the millage rate and budget.

Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll said he is glad to not raise taxes on residents, especially after they endured Hurricane Michael and the coronavirus pandemic.

“We look at the projects that need to be done this year,” Carroll said. “Sometimes we have to put a project off for a year. Sometimes you have to put equipment off for a year. It’s no different than running your household or your business. You work with what you have and what you are able to work with. Again it’s always easier to raise taxes but we were able to lower building fees and lower utility rates for our residents who have retail service.”

A public hearing will be held for the final budget and millage rate vote on Tuesday at 5 P.M. at the Bay County Government Center.

