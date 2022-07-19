BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s some good news for Bay County property owners.

The Bay County Commission tentatively decided to not raise the millage rate for the upcoming year on Tuesday.

Commissioner Robert Carroll said this is the seventh year in a row where the commission has been able to either lower the millage rate or keep it the same.

Carroll said this helps everyone stay in their budget especially during these trying economic times.

He said in order to keep the same or lower rate, it sometimes means putting projects on hold.

“Easiest thing to do would be to raise the tax and get all these projects done but that’s not the right thing,” Carroll said. “That’s not how your handle your household or your business. So we have to prioritize and stay within your means and your budget.”

Commissioner Carroll said he is grateful for of the staff and constitutional officers working together to keep the millage rate the same.

The millage rate will be finalized in September. The ceiling is set at 4.4362 mills.