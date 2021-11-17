Tensions at Rutherford High School stay high amidst another fight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two students during another disturbance today at Rutherford high school.

It’s the second incident in the last two months.

Many parents pulled their kids out of school Wednesday after two different fights between two pairs of students.

Including Betty Green whose daughter attends school on Rutherford’s campus.

“She was outside and then was pulled into the cafeteria, she said that the kids were out of control there wasn’t enough staff in the lunchroom and she got trampled on. She texted me and told me that her leg was bleeding so then I called her and she was at the point of crying, so I said I’ll be at the school in just a minute,” Green said.

Other students were hurt in the cross fire as well.



The problems may be the result of combining middle and high school students after Hurricane Michael destroyed Everett Middle School in 2018. Currently, there are no plans to rebuild Everett.

Administrators are attempting to separate the two groups and recently hired a new middle school principal, but Green doesn’t believe there’s enough staff to control everyone.



“All I know is I’m upset because they don’t have enough staff in that cafeteria to control kids, and that’s not the teacher’s fault, it’s the administrations fault for my daughter getting stomped on,” Green said.