JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 30-year-old Tennessee man is recovering from minor injuries after a semi-truck turned over.

Florida Highway Patrol said the semi was heading south on Highway 231.

The driver tried to make a left turn onto State Road 73. The semi began to overturn onto it’s right side on S.R. 73.

Troopers were assisted by the Jackson County Fire Rescue, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Cottondale Fire Department.