PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The nation is facing an extreme shortage of healthcare workers, and our area is not immune to the problem.

Hospitals are hiring Gulf Coast State College graduates and asking for more. Today college officials recognized a new partner that’s helping local students through a valuable scholarship program.

10-students working toward a bachelor of nursing degree at Gulf Coast State College received full tuition this year through a unique partnership.

A health maintenance organization called Simply Healthcare provided scholarship funding to the college’s nursing program.

They believe investing in these students now will help close healthcare gaps across the Panhandle. Stephanie Smith, Senior Director of Government Relations for Simply Healthcare said,

“We zeroed in on Gulf State College because they serve a large region here in the Panhandle where we were seeing gaps so it is a natural first place for us to start our investment.

The region-wide impact won’t be felt immediately, but it’s life-saving for the students seeking their degrees. A couple of the recipients, Rebecca Infinger and Tammy Bush say financial burdens from the past and present have kept them from reaching their goals for more than a decade.

“In actuality, I started taking classes in 2003 because I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, and in 2003 I started my college education but I had small children and I couldn’t go to school full time.” said Infinger.

Tammy Bush said, “It took 18 years of struggles and setbacks to finally achieve my RN so with this scholarship it ensures that I will be able to get my BSN in a timely manner and achieve my goal of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.”

Simply Healthcare believes this investment is so good they’ve decided to extend scholarship opportunities to incoming fall 2022 students.

Unless colleges act now, experts say Florida will have 60-thousand unfilled healthcare jobs by 2035, just 13-years from now.