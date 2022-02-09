BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City electrical team will be servicing the street lights and replacing the light bulbs on the Hathaway Bridge.

Motorists should expect to experience intermittent lane closures on the bridge, according to the City of Panama City.

The work will begin on Thursday, February 10, in the outside lane of the eastbound section of the bridge.

The complete project will take place over several days in the coming weeks as weather permits, officials said.

A Maintenance of Traffic contractor will assist motorists during the lane closures, but city officials ask that drivers pay attention and use caution while traveling through the work zone.