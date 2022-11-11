HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a teenager who allegedly walked away from a Bonifay hospital after a 7-year-old died in a motor vehicle crash.

Troopers said the driver is about 17, Hispanic, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. They also said he was driving a sedan with five passengers from Stuart, Fla. when he drove through an intersection at County Road 181 and State 81 in Holmes County at about 6 pm.

The sedan, which troopers said violated the right of way of another vehicle, was struck in the passenger side by an SUV. That SUV was being driven by a 45-year-old woman from Westville.

A 7-year-old was killed in the crash, troopers said. A two-year-old who was also in the sedan has serious injuries, they added.

The driver of the SUV also has serious injuries, troopers said. They added that an investigation into the crash is ongoing. Troopers are asking anyone with information to call the FHP at *347.