MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County teenager is now facing murder charges.

Marianna Police said 17-year-old Ki’von Clemons got into an altercation with another person at the Three Rivers Apartment Complex on Carters Mill Road Saturday. He shot the victim and fled the scene.

Clemons was arrested a short time later.

On Wednesday night police said the victim died. Clemons is now charged with felony murder.