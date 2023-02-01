PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids from kindergarten through eighth grade got a hands-on health education Wednesday.

Healthcare program Amerihealth Caritas, which administers plans for Medicaid patients, brought its healthy hoops initiative to Frank Brown Park on Panama City Beach.

The learning event focuses on addressing asthma and childhood obesity through basketball.

Hundreds of kids were able to take charge of their own health thanks to the program’s partnership with the Boys and Girls Club.

“The kids today are moving through cycles of basketball and health education, and the kids I worked with already today, they are so smart, they know so much already about how to keep their healthy eating and their healthy exercise behaviors,” AmeriHealth Educator Dr. Maureen George said.

Kids were also taught about the dangers of secondhand and thirdhand smoke during their classroom instruction.