Tax deadline is approaching quickly

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —The deadline to file your taxes is just around the corner.

Monday, May 17 is the last day to file your taxes.

Liberty Tax Service’s Senior Tax Consultant John Mitchell encourages people to make sure they have all of their paperwork in order.

“What we are telling our customers is to prepare for the deadline, Mitchell said. “We are asking them to get all of their information for their dependents, their children, and to have all of their income statements such as their W2s or interest statements from their banks and to come early.”

The tax filing deadline was extended from April 15 to May 17 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts advise not to wait until the last minute because it could be hectic.

“Keep all of your documents in one place when they come in store them in a file cabinet or a shoe box just keep them together,” Mitchell said.

He encourages people to do their taxes early and ensure they don’t miss the deadline. People who may be unable to meet the deadline may want to file for an extension.

Internal Revenue Service | An official website of the United States government (irs.gov)