Task force​ looking to set up vaccination sites and vaccinate members of Black community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A statewide task force is on a mission to ensure members of the Black community have equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The group plans on doing so by setting up over 80 vaccination sites at predominantly Black churches across the state.

As of Thursday, 14,200 people have been vaccinated in Bay County. Of those, only 614 are Black individuals according to data from the Bay County Dept. of Health.

“It’s sad but true, a lot of the members of our African American community are not receiving this vaccine,” said Dr. Russell Wright, a Pastor at First Providence Community Church in Panama City.

This data is prompting the statewide Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education & Engagement Task Force, based out of Tallahassee, to take action.

“We were contacted. They needed two locations here in Bay County, of course, Black churches, that would be involved in it,” Dr. Wright said.

The task force is proposing the First Providence Community Missionary Baptist Church and the St. John Missionary Baptist Church become distribution sites.

“Doing so at the churches I think is a really good thing because we do believe in our churches, we are people of faith,” said Dr. Rufus Wood, the President of the Bay County NAACP.

Dr. Wood says this is important when it comes to medical care as some are choosing to opt-out due to lack of trust.

“It goes all the way back to the Jim Crow era, things that have happened but where we are now, I think it is needed,” Dr. Wood said.

Statistically, African Americans are disproportionately affected when it comes to diagnoses, hospitalizations, and even death due to the virus.

“We know that the death rate is almost 3 times to 4 times what it is in the non-African American community and the Hispanic community is suffering just as well,” said Tony Bostick, the Vice President of the Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber of Commerce.

The task force has yet to receive a response from the Governor. Bostick says the Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber of Commerce is also working to secure sites in underserved areas.