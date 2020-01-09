Tanner Jones named the new Port St. Joe head football coach and athletic director

Credit: Perry News Herald

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe has their new head football coach and athletic director. Tanner Jones will be taking over the program starting Thursday.

Jones was a co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Cairo, Goergia for the past year.

He’s not new to the Panhandle though. He spent five seasons at Taylor County High School. His father, J.D. Jones, coached the Wakulla football team when Tanner was young.

Jones takes over the Port St. Joe program from Greg Jordan who left team after two seasons and a 16-9 record to coach at Liberty County.