UPDATE: September 6, 2021 9:31 p.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police said the accident happened a little before 8:00 Tuesday night.

PCPD said the fuel truck collided with a car and then turned over.

Neither driver was hurt but the tanker was full of gasoline.

Tow truck operators are working with Panama City Firefighters grounding the truck to prevent electrical sparks.

Firefighters are standing by to make sure nothing goes wrong.

Around 9:30 p.m. another truck arrived to pump the gasoline out of the tanker. Once it’s transferred, the crews will then flip the truck upright and tow it away.

Until then, traffic is being detoured off of Frankford Avenue. Drivers should avoid the area.

Our previous version of the story is below.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A tanker truck has reportedly overturned on Frankford Avenue between 14th and 15th Street.

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday evening, Panama City Police had closed Frankford Avenue and were redirecting traffic around the accident.

No injuries have been reported at this time. It appears to be a collision between a car and a tanker.

‘JosieOnTheGo’ provided the photos to News 13.

News 13 has a reporter on the scene and we will report more details as they become available.