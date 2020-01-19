Tanker truck fire closes Transmitter Road

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Three fire departments were called to a Springfield business Saturday afternoon after a tanker truck’s cab caught fire.

The cab of the truck parked outside Dana Transport’s building was on fire, and it was parked next to two other tanker trucks that haul liquid chemicals.

All three vehicles’ tanks were empty and fire crews were able to get it under control within five minutes.

“We were only a couple minutes away, and got here and did a quick knockdown,” Springfield Fire Chief Brian Eddins said, “We contained it to the cab, which is the front end of the truck.

No one was inside the business at the time, and the building and the tankers next to the charred truck were not damaged.

Eddins says the burnt truck is a total loss, and the fire remains under investigation.

