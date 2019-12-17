Tampa family brings truckload of gifts to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB0 — A 26-foot box truck pulled into the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon.

Inside were new bikes, toys, clothes and school supplies for children in the area.

The family founded what’s known as the ‘Kaleb Cares Foundation’ and gives back each year. This year, they chose Project 25.

The foundation was created in 2015 after a tragic accident took the life of two-year-old Kaleb. The incident took place shortly after Christmas and some of his presents were still unopened.

To honor him, the family decided they would gift as many toys as they could to families in need.

One special piece of the effort is Kaleb’s older brother, Carson who delivers the first toy to the lucky group.

“My family started the idea and we started doing it every year. my favorite part is giving to kids in need,” said nine-year-old Carson.

Sheriff Tommy Ford says this is their largest year for Project 25, serving more than 1,300 children in the county.

“It means a lot that people all over the state still care about Bay County and what we went through a year ago and wants to help us,” Ford said.

Ford says they always see families coming to them for help days leading up to Christmas and this donation will help each child in the county have a Merry Christmas.