Tallahassee, Fla. (WMBB) — A regional hospital system in North Florida released new updates about their ability to render care in lieu of a recent computer security problem.

According to their website https://www.tmh.org/news/, they are currently performing limited surgeries, and patients will be notified of any rescheduling.

TMH Physician Partners practices are open and taking patients. Any patients having an emergency requiring care from Labor & Delivery Triage, are asked to visit the Women’s Pavilion.

Emergency medical services patients are still being diverted to other systems.

TMH implemented a series of backup and downtime protocols, including relying on paper documentation to enable their colleagues to provide “safe, high-quality patient care,” officials wrote.

The investigation pertaining to the security issue is ongoing and the hospital continues to work with law enforcement to fix the problem, they added.

If you are a patient with a question about your scheduled appointment or surgery, TMH asks you to call your doctor’s office directly.