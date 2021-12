JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 30-year-old man from Tallahassee died in a car accident on Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when the driver began to travel in the southeastern direction, traveled off of the road, and rotated in a counterclockwise direction.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

A 34-year-old female passenger was also in the vehicle and has serious injuries, troopers added.