Tallahassee man charged after traveling to Panama City to meet underage child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An employee of a boy’s group home in Tallahassee has been charged after traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 in Panama City, According to the Panama City Police Department.

Cedric Jamal Lang, 31, was charged with lewd or lascivious conduct after traveling from Tallahassee to meet the underage victim at his home in Panama City and took the victim to Panama City Beach for dinner, shopping, and a movie.

According to PCPD, During the drive home, Lang opened his pants to expose himself and tried to get the victim to do the same.

Lang was arrested and charged.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at
850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

