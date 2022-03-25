PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base is using a new robotic maintenance vehicle to fix road cracks. The new truck will likely be leased to Tyndall for seven years.

“It reduces the crew size required so they can use those people for other work around the base, which they’re short on help right now so that’s a big factor,” RMV CEO Todd Hendricks said. “But being faster, more efficient, less people, it makes sense.”

The robotic maintenance vehicle can seal half a mile of cracks in an hour. It can also function 24 hours a day, making it far more efficient than manually repairing cracks.

“We’ve done side by side comparisons to a manual crew and we can beat a manual crew,” Hendricks said. “Our goal is to get to half a mile per hour.”

Hendricks said that they are working on a Phase 2 truck that would not need a driver. That would allow the trucks to function without anyone workers actually in them, freeing up workers to be used on other assignments.

“We’ll build in autonomy so eventually this thing will become automized,” Neotech CEO Steve Flaherty said. “So almost a Roomba for roads if you will. And obviously that equals to cost savings.”