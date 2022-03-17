PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base continues to rebuild, and improve base after Hurricane Michael. The base has a new virtual reality system that allows airmen to see the base through a digitized world called Digital Twin.

“As we were starting from scratch, and we realized that one of the things that we needed to do was digital transformation to serve as the foundation for all of the installation of the future efforts that we have at Tyndall,” National Disaster Recovery Office Branch Chief Lowell Usrey said.

The system provides increased safety to the base. It can detect a potential shooter by deciphering which building a gun was fired.

“Whether it’s an active shooter situation, and how the security forces would respond to that active shooter situation, we’re able to run those scenarios hundreds of times to come up with what we think is a likely outcome,” Usrey said.

Digital Twin does more than enhance base safety. It also tests buildings against extreme weather virtually. Airmen can also measure how much space is in a building, to safely accommodate jets.

“You can view the world or interact with the world, essentially like you would with any other video game,” Usrey said.