TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Security Forces Squadron hosted a Retreat Ceremony to recognize those who have died in the line of duty.

They also wanted to show appreciation for those who are still serving.

“We are the front line of defense. We are the first people you see and so to be honored and to be celebrated for a week for the people that pass before us and the people that are here now and our future defenders it’s super important for people to know what we do and why we do what we do,” Honor Guard Member Bethany Bonilla-Colon said.

The base honored military members that have been killed from 2005 to present day.

One of those honored was a staff sergeant that died last month.

“We recognize Staff Sergeant Bellamy who lost his fight due to mental illness, however, we know that his memory will carry on and we are very proud of his lineage and legacy that he has left within this squadron among numerous other defenders law enforcement officers, special agents and military members that have lived that life of sacrifice to protect others,” 325th Security Squadron Commander Major Jordan Criss said.

The ceremony included the lowering and folding of the American Flag, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps.

“It lets us know that our calling is a little bit higher than we actually thought it was,” Master Sergeant Larue Jackson said. “And what we do every day is important rather than it just being a job. We are doing what we are called to do. Not everybody can be a cop, not everybody can defend our country and we have been chosen for that.”

The ceremony was just one of many held across the nation. The memories of 23,000 law enforcement officers that have been killed in the line of duty were honored.