TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction crews are hard at work completing the Tyndall Air Force Base flyover project.

The base broke ground on the $22 million project in November 2019.

As part of the rebuild, the flyover will allow U.S. 98 traffic to move more freely and also allow base personnel to travel from one side of the base to the other without interruption.

The project was expected to be complete by the end of 2021 but has experienced some delays.

Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Director Ian Satter said they are eager to have another long-awaited construction project come to a close in 2023.

“Traffic on U.S. 98 Eastbound and Westbound won’t have to stop at that intersection anymore. It also provides for the Air Force, they’re able to continue their missions much more effectively and efficiently by being able to move underneath the underpass,” Satter said.

Satter said the expected completion date is Fall 2023.