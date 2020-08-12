Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Synthetic narcotics and thousands of dollars seized in traffic stop

Local News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have been arrested and two pounds of synthetic narcotics along with thirty-seven thousand dollars in U.S. currency has been seized after a traffic stop by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

Investigators conducted the traffic stop on Front Beach road on a rental vehicle commited a traffic infraction after leaving a location suspected of illegal narcotics activity. A K-9 alerted the BCSO to the presence of narcotics within the vechile.

Ricktavious Acey
Karissa Bland

Ricktavious Acey, age 30, was arrested on charges of trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was Karrissa Bland, age 30, on charges of trafficking in synthetic narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

