“Symphony in the City” begins in Panama City just in time for the holidays

Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) – December 1st brought the city’s first event at City Hall, the first of several this week.

Panama City launched the holidays Wednesday with a recital from the Panama City Symphony Orchestra. It was the first in a new series.

“Symphony in the City” will be held on the first Wednesday of every month, featuring musicians and singers from the ensemble.

The cities tree and decoration lighting is on Friday evening.

“It’s completely free to the public and parking is throughout the downtown area, you can come for the tree lighting ceremony and once were done with that you can enjoy or interact with some of our business here in downtown Panama City,” Panama City’s Quality of Life Director, Sean DePalma said.

The Panama City Jaycees Christmas parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday. Due to work at the marina, this year’s parade will start at Tommy Oliver Stadium and head south to 4th street.

Get there early because it’s going to be another exciting year.

The President of Jaycees, Tabitha Alexander, said her favorite part of the parade every year is,

“Being able to see the kids’ excitement and just to bring the holiday cheer to everyone, to be able to see all of the patrons of the parade and everyone in the parade, how they decorate, and the things they come up with.”

All proceeds from this year’s parade will go toward Tender Love and Care Medical Day Care in Panama City, to ensure children struggling with complex medical conditions have the perfect Christmas.