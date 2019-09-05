Swimming advisory reissued for Watson Bayou

Panama City, FLA. (WMBB) — A swimming advisory has been reissued for Watson Bayou after approximately 1,800 gallons of raw sewage contaminated the water.

The spill was caused by a repair made on a gravity line main in the storm water ditch coming apart, allowing the untreated sewage to enter the Bayou.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County advises against swimming in Watson Bayou until further notice, as exposure to raw sewage can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria, and parasites.