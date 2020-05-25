SWFD responds to suspicious fire, cause under investigation

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB)–The South Walton Fire District responded to a suspicious structure fire Sunday afternoon in the Driftwood Estates area.

Around 2:00 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire on East Shipwreck Road. When they arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke coming from inside the home.

The home sustained significant damage inside but structural damage was limited because crews were able to put the fire out within twenty minutes.

The South Walton Fire District says the occupant of the home has been taken in for questioning with the State Fire Marshal after the cause of the fire was deemed suspicious.

No injuries were reported.