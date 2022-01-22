SWFD responds to fire at popular Grayton Beach restaurant

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District responded to a fire at AJ’s Friday night and crews said smoke and flames were visible at the scene.

At around 9:15 Friday night, SWFD tweeted the fire had been put out and one person was evaluated for injuries but they were not transported to the hospital.

Officials said the damage was minimal and limited to the kitchen area.

They said the preliminary investigation led to findings of grease buildup in the kitchen ductwork as the most likely cause.

