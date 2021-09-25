SWFD responds to fire at Marlin Grill

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District responded to fire alarms at the Baytowne Wharf on Saturday around 7 a.m, according to a tweet from the South Walton Fire District.

According to SWFD, they found smoke and fire in the kitchen of the Marlin Grill.

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen and there were no reported injuries. According to the SWFD, the Fire Marshall determined the fire to be accidental and likely related to improper storage of cooking materials and supplies.