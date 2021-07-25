SWFD rescues turtle in Miramar Beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A South Walton Fire District lifeguard was in the right place at the right time on Sunday when he saw a turtle in distress in the Gulf.

Lifeguard, Jack Nabers, was on duty when he saw the turtle struggling in the water.

He paddled out to the animal using a rescue board and managed to swim close enough to shore to get help from bystanders.

Everyone worked together to get the turtle untangled from a fishing pole, line and hooks. Nabers said the turtle was really struggling to swim and move around. Officials said the situation could have had a bad outcome had he not been there.

We’re also told SWFD lifeguards are trained to spot wildlife in distress. Officials said the calls don’t come often and add they’re proud of Nabers work.

