FREEPORT, Fla. WMBB — A multi-agency effort to rescue a stranded man Wednesday went above and beyond.

Walton County Fire Rescue and South Walton Fire District responded to a call around 3 PM Wednesday, where a man was stranded 100 feet in the air due to a lift that had become inoperable with him on it.

The district’s Technical Rescue Team used a ladder truck to reach the man and bring him to safety.

The stranded man was a painting contractor working on Maddison St in Freeport. No injuries were reported.