SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District rescued a dog from an unfortunate situation on Monday.

According to the SWFD, earlier this week Burkleigh the English Bulldog found himself stuck under a pool deck.

SWFD District Chief Chris Kidder and Fleet Director David Meadows were in the vicinity of the call when dispatchers let them know that Burkleigh’s owners needed help getting him out.

Kidder and Meadows picked up the call and got to work moving a few boards and were able to get Burkleigh unstuck.