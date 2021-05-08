SWFD puts out multi-unit storage warehouse blaze

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District responded to a multi-unit warehouse fire at around 4:45 on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said SWFD arrived first on scene and found a middle storage unit on fire with heavy smoke.

Firefighters began an aggressive attack because there was a potential to spread to the entire building, officials said.

More South Walton Fire District units arrived on scene and found the fire had spread into other units and was producing heavy smoke.

Authorities said the fire was extinguished by 6:00 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Three units were deems a total loss due to fire and water damage. The SWFD Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the fire. Both agencies have reportedly determined the fire’s cause was accidental.