WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District hosted the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association Northwest Regional meeting and luncheon on Friday.

A post on the agency’s Facebook said this meeting was also an extra special opportunity for all departments in attendance because they had the chance to collectively recognize State Fire Marshal’s Office Division Director, Julius Halas for his many years of service to all of Northwest Florida.

Dozens of agencies were in attendance. SWFD said it enjoyed getting the chance to see everyone and hearing the updates from around the state.