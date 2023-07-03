SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Fireworks start over 19,000 fires and send 9,000 people to the emergency room annually in the United States according to experts.

Local fire departments are working to bring those numbers down by spreading information and tips on firework safety.

Some of the key tips include not allowing children to play with, or ignite fireworks, keeping a bucket of water or a garden hose close by to put out a fire, and never trying to reignite a firework, even if it’s dud.

Mackenzie McClintock and the rest of the South Walton Fire District want everyone to enjoy the fourth, but to be safe during the holiday as well.

“A lot of these statistics can be very intimidating and scary, but the truth is that we want you to have fun,” said McClintock. “We just want you to be safe and we always love getting invited to 4th of July parties. But the last thing we want to do is to have to call the fire department on the 4th of July. So please everybody, just be safe. Ask your local firefighters if you have any questions, and have a happy 4th of July.”

Safe alternatives to fireworks include confetti canons and air horns to celebrate the country’s birthday.

Click here for a full list of safety tips and firework statistics.