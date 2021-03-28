SWFD Advance Life Support Units transport three people to local hospitals after water-related incident

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton Fire District units responded to 140 Monaco Street in Miramar Beach around 10:15 this morning where two children and one man were pulled from the water.

Beach safety officers and lifeguards began performing life-saving measures and then transported all three people to the South Walton Fire District Rescue where advances life support units were standing by.

Officials said the male was in critical condition and ALS units continued CPR and other live safe measures upon arriving at a local hospital.

Double Red Flags were flying at the time of the incident on South Walton beaches.

Beach Safety Director, David Vaughan, released a statement advising people to stay cautious saying:

“The surf is not as big as it has been for the last few days, but rip currents are still life threatening,” Vaughan said. “We as the public to heed the flag warnings and stay completely out of the water.”