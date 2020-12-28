SUV crash leaves driver in serious condition

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One 23-year-old man is in serious condition after an accident on SR-77 near Highway 20.

The driver was traveling north on SR-77 when he traveled into the shoulder where he struck a speed limit sign. The driver then attempted to regain control of the vehicle when he overcorrected and began to overturn. The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a rest on the southbound shoulder of SR-77.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. He has been transported to Bay Medical Center with serious injuries.