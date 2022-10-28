Panama City Police say they want to question these men about a fatal hit and run that happened Oct. 25, 2022.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are searching for three people they want to question about fatal hit and run.

Investigators said the three men are connected to a vehicle believed to have hit and killed a Lynn Haven man Tuesday night. The vehicle then left the scene. Officers said Mark Butler pulled to the side of Highway 231, near Highway 390, to pick up a dresser that fell off his trailer.

The SUV hit Butler and kept going. He died at the scene. Authorities found the GMC abandoned about five miles from the crash site.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Panama City Police Department.