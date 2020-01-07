Suspects charged in gas station armed robbery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three men were in jail Tuesday after they allegedly robbed a Chevron gas station in December.

According to an arrest affidavit Marqueil White, Tre-mon Porter, and Calvin Troy Jr., robbed the station in the 3500 block of W. Highway 98. The arrest affidavit states that White used a shotgun and told the clerk to get on the ground, officers wrote in a news release.

While he held a gun on the clerk Porter removed cash from the register. Troy acted as the driver.

All three men are charged with armed robbery with a firearm.