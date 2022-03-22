HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Lauren Wambles- she, William Shane Parker, Jeremie Peters, and Raul Guillen all had one thing in common– they did methamphetamine.

Now Guillen is dead, Wambles and Peters are serving sentences, and Parker is on trial.

“Talking about Mr. Peters and Mr. Parker, had they ever been around you and talked about him being part of some cartel,” the defense attorney asked Wambles to which she responded, “Yeah.” “Was Mr. Guillen as far as you know part of any cartel?” Wambles answered, “Well, that’s what I was told so.”

Wambles said Parker and Peters talked about murdering Guillen because they thought he could be a danger to them.

Part of Wambles’ plea deal is to testify against Parker, who is also the father of her child.

“He said he was going to like have him go to JP’s [Jeremie Peters] house and said he was working and he had a job for him,” Wambles said. “Ok, so that was going to be the way to get Mr. Guillen over there, correct?” the plaintiff asked. “Yeah,” Wambles replied.

Wambles said on July 4th, 2020, she heard Parker shoot the victim in the back of the head.

But he didn’t die immediately.

She said Parker poured a pot of dirt in the victim’s mouth and nose.

The torture ended with Guillen in the bottom of an almost three-foot hole.

His daughter looked for him for almost two months.

“I tried to call his phone but it wasn’t even connected anymore,” Rosa Ambriz said. “Like there was no ring.”

The judge expects this trial to wrap up on Tuesday. The trial continues in Holmes County at nine.