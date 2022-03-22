PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the suspects who took a plea deal in a multi-million dollar bank embezzlement case has been sentenced.

According to court records, a judge sentenced Jennifer Woods to two years in prison, five years of supervised release and more than $4.5 million in restitution payments.

Prosecutors said Woods worked at Centennial Bank in Panama City from October 2006 to August 2019.

During that time, Woods allegedly forged documents to help Jeffery Cannon get unauthorized short-term, high-interest loans while she got a commission for some of those loans.

Court documents also said the pair made unauthorized withdrawals from the bank accounts and lines of credit of Centennial Bank customers.