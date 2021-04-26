Suspect pleads not guilty in Southport murder

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Southport man in late March pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Monday.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremiah Beazley, 44, last month after Bryan Anderson, 44, was found dead from a gunshot to the chest.

Deputies say in a post-Miranda interview, Beazley admitted he was concerned Anderson was going for a knife when Beazley pulled out the gun which led to a struggle and the gun being fired.

Investigators also arrested Beazley’s girlfriend, Kim Whaley, 40, for allegedly dropping Beazley off at a local park after the shooting. She is charged with accessory to murder.