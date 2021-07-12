Suspect named in Panama City vandalism case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department said Monday they have identified the person responsible for painting swastikas and white power graffiti at a Millville Park.

The incident happened on July 5th at Joe Moody Park Harris Park. Detectives said they have a warrant for Ricky Frazier, 42, for felony criminal mischief. They are asking for help in locating Frazier. They added that he goes by the street name of “Tattoo.”

Interim Police Chief Mark Smith said PCPD is working hard to find Frazier and stop hate crimes like this from happening again.

“If we don’t stop this individual he’s going to continue, and if he continues creating this type of hate, rhetoric and decisiveness it doesn’t work well for the public it doesn’t work well for us,” Smith said.

He said they do not have an exact address for Frazier since he is believed to live between the homes of parents and friends.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.